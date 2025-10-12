default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Collins will come off the bench during Sunday's preseason game against the Bucks, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

Collins will come off the bench due to Nikola Vucevic (rest) returning to the starting lineup. Collins has had a strong start to the preseason, averaging 14.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game through two contests.

More News