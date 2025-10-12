Bulls' Zach Collins: In reserve role Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins will come off the bench during Sunday's preseason game against the Bucks, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.
Collins will come off the bench due to Nikola Vucevic (rest) returning to the starting lineup. Collins has had a strong start to the preseason, averaging 14.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game through two contests.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach Collins: Running with starters Thursday•
-
Bulls' Zach Collins: Highly efficient in preseason win•
-
Bulls' Zach Collins: Plays five minutes•
-
Bulls' Zach Collins: Pulls down eight boards•
-
Bulls' Zach Collins: Flirts with double-double•
-
Bulls' Zach Collins: Efficient in limited run Thursday•