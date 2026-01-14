Bulls' Zach Collins: Likely out through All-Star break
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Billy Donovan said he doesn't think Collins (toe) will return before the All-Star break, which begins Feb. 13, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Collins suffered a significant right big toe sprain in late December, and he's not expected to shed his walking boot until late January or early February, at the earliest, per Johnson. Collins' absence has meant more minutes for Julian Phillips and Patrick Williams.