Head coach Tiago Splitter said Monday that Collins (toe) is dealing with a soft tissue injury and isn't expected to practice Tuesday, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Collins' 2025-26 season was cut short after he underwent surgery in February due to a sprained toe on his right foot. It's unclear if the current soft tissue injury is related to the toe, but the big man's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Chicago's preseason opener against Phoenix on Wednesday, Oct. 7. If he's forced to miss time to start the regular season, Jalen Smith would have a much clearer path to playing time behind Nic Claxton.