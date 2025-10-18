Collins will be sidelined for at least four weeks due to a left wrist fracture, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

This injury occurred in Chicago's preseason finale. Based on this timetable, the earliest Collins will be able to return is Nov. 16 against the Jazz. Collins was projected to open the regular season at the backup center behind Nikola Vucevic, but those minutes may need fall to Jalen Smith. The Bulls could also opt for smaller and quicker lineups, however.