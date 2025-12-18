Collins posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 127-111 win over the Cavaliers.

Collins logged his second double-digit scoring affair Wednesday, and has solidified his spot in the rotation. If Chicago continues to give minutes to all three of their centers, it would be hard to justify rostering Collins, as his workload would simply not be enough, but if either Jalen Smith or Nikola Vucevic were to go down, Collins would be a high-priority add.