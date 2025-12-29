Collins (toe), who won't play in Monday's game against Minnesota, is expected to be out for the rest of the week, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Networkreports.

Collins is battling a sprained right toe, and the timeline suggests he'll be sidelined for at least three more contests following Monday's action. With Collins on the mend, Jalen Smith should have the backup center role all to himself behind starter Nikola Vucevic.