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Bulls' Zach Collins: Staying with Chicago

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Collins (toe) agreed to a two-year, $17 million extension with Chicago on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Collins will return to Chicago on a multi-year deal rather than testing free agency. The big man was limited to just 10 regular-season games during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.4 minutes per contest while dealing with a left wrist fracture early in the season before suffering a right toe sprain that ultimately required surgery. Collins figures to provide center depth off the bench alongside Jalen Smith (calf) behind the recently acquired Nic Claxton (finger).

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