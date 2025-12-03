Collins (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Nets, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Collins, who has yet to make his regular-season debut as he's been recovering from wrist surgery, was listed as questionable for the first time this season for Wednesday's game. While he won't take the floor Wednesday night, he does appear to be on the cusp of a return, so maybe he'll be able to get out there for Friday's game against the Pacers.