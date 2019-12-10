Play

LaVine is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to a mid-back contusion and a right shoulder strain.

LaVine put up 20 points and collected 11 rebounds in 34 minutes Monday night against Toronto, and he appears to have come away with a few minor injuries. Despite this, the expectation is that he'll be cleared prior to Wednesday's tip. LaVine has yet to miss a game this season.

