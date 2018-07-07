Bulls' Zach LaVine: Agrees to offer sheet with Kings
LaVine has agreed to a four-year, $80 million offer sheet with the Kings, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports. The Bulls have 48 hours to match the offer.
The Kings are not discouraged from LaVine's recent ACL tear and subpar 2017-18 campaign, where he shot less than 40 percent from the field and averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 27.3 minutes. If Chicago opts not to match, LaVine would likely start at shooting guard over Bogdan Bogdanovic. Or Bogdanovic could get shifted to small forward, pushing Justin Jackson to the pine. If the Bulls choose to retain LaVine, he'd presumably start at shooting guard there once again.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...