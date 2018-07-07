LaVine has agreed to a four-year, $80 million offer sheet with the Kings, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports. The Bulls have 48 hours to match the offer.

The Kings are not discouraged from LaVine's recent ACL tear and subpar 2017-18 campaign, where he shot less than 40 percent from the field and averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 27.3 minutes. If Chicago opts not to match, LaVine would likely start at shooting guard over Bogdan Bogdanovic. Or Bogdanovic could get shifted to small forward, pushing Justin Jackson to the pine. If the Bulls choose to retain LaVine, he'd presumably start at shooting guard there once again.