LaVine produced 36 points (12-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, and 8-8 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 victory over the Pelicans.

Lavine heads into his first All-Star game as one of the hottest players in the league. He ranks as the 16th best player in fantasy basketball and has the Bulls sitting in the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. Most GMs were likely to have grabbed LaVine in the third round and so he is returning plenty of value thus far.