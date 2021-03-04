LaVine produced 36 points (12-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, and 8-8 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 victory over the Pelicans.

LaVine heads into his first All-Star Game as one of the hottest players in the league. Over the last 13 games, he's averaged 32.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and an even 50 percent from downtown, and the 25-year-old is on pace to set career highs across practically every category.