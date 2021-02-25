LaVine recorded 35 points (14-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 41 minutes during Wednesday's overtime win over the Timberwolves.

LaVine keeps scoring at a frenetic pace and reached the 30-point threshold for the fifth time over his last six games -- and eighth time across his last 10 appearances. He has been one of the league's elite scorers all season long and managed to deliver a stellar performance against his former team, but he is also scoring the rock with a high level of efficiency. The star guard has shot 55.5 percent from the field in that aforementioned 10-game stretch.