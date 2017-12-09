Bulls' Zach LaVine: Assigned to G-League for rehab

LaVine (knee) has been assigned to the Windy City Bulls on a rehab basis, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine continues to ramp up his activity as he works back from a torn ACL, and this will mark his second assignment to the G-League, where he'll practice with the Windy City Bulls while the NBA club focuses on Saturday's home matchup with the Knicks. Coach Fred Hoiberg has maintained that LaVine will only practice -- and not play -- in the G-League, but it's possible that he could see action in a game or two in an effort to help get his wind back before making his season debut. Chicago hasn't given LaVine a firm return date, but the prevailing belief is that he could be back on the floor within the next month.