Bulls' Zach LaVine: Assigned to G-League for rehab

LaVine (knee) has been assigned to the Windy City Bulls on a rehab basis, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine continues to ramp up his activity as he works back from a torn ACL, and this will mark his second assignment to the G-League, where he'll practice with the Windy City Bulls while the NBA club focuses on Saturday's home matchup with the Knicks. Coach Fred Hoiberg has maintained that LaVine will only practice -- and not play -- in the G-League, but it's possible that he could see action in a game or two in an effort to help get his wind back before making his season debut. Chicago hasn't given LaVine a firm return date, but the prevailing belief is that he could be back on the floor within the next month.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop