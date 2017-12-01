Bulls' Zach LaVine: Assigned to G-League for rehab

LaVine has been assigned to the G-League's Windy City Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

LaVine took part in his first full-contact practice last week and is hopeful to return to an NBA floor in mid-December. In the meantime, he'll seemingly work in the G-League, likely practicing with the team and possibly seeing game action there prior to his NBA debut. More details on the assignment should be available as he continues to progress through his recovery.