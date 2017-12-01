Bulls' Zach LaVine: Assigned to G-League for rehab
LaVine has been assigned to the G-League's Windy City Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
LaVine took part in his first full-contact practice last week and is hopeful to return to an NBA floor in mid-December. In the meantime, he'll seemingly work in the G-League, likely practicing with the team and possibly seeing game action there prior to his NBA debut. More details on the assignment should be available as he continues to progress through his recovery.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Could make debut in mid-December•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Takes contact as expected Monday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: On track for contact practice Monday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Hopes to be cleared for practice soon•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: To begin contact work around Thanksgiving•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Still weeks away from full contact•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.