Bulls' Zach LaVine: Assigned to G-League
LaVine was assigned to the G-League Windy City Bulls on Sunday.
LaVine will head to the G-League to get a practice in while the Bulls focus on their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Wizards. He's entering the final stages of his rehab, and the 22-year-old is hoping to go through six consecutive full practices, starting Sunday, before hopefully making his season debut. LaVine is expected to be recalled following Sunday's game.
