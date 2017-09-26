Bulls' Zach LaVine: At least a month away from taking contact
LaVine (knee) is not expected to begin taking contact until November, per coach Fred Hoiberg, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine continues to work back from a torn ACL, which he sustained in February, and with the Bulls poised to be one of the worst teams in the East, there's little motivation to rush the UCLA product back. Still, considering the typical ACL timeline, LaVine appears to be ahead of schedule, and if he does, indeed, begin taking contact in November, it's realistic to forecast a return sometime before the calendar turns to 2018. In the meantime, expect Justin Holiday, Jerian Grant and Denzel Valentine to shoulder much of the burden at shooting guard after the Bulls bought out Dwyane Wade on Monday.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Will remain sidelined to begin season•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Dealt to Bulls•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Diagnosed with torn ACL, out for season•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Ruled out vs. Grizzlies•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Leaves Friday's game with knee contusion•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...