LaVine (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets, but he'll be on a minutes restriction and operate off the bench, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

LaVine will make his first appearance since Nov. 28 and operate off the bench for the first time since 2018-19. Nikola Vucevic (groin) will also return from a multi-game absence and operate as a reserve. The Bulls have been playing well in the absence of LaVine and Vucevic, due in large part to contributions from Coby White and Andre Drummond, so it'll be interesting to see how coach Billy Donovan opts to reintegrate LaVine and Vucevic into the rotation. LaVine will reportedly play between 25 and 30 minutes against Charlotte.