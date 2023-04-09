LaVine (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the Pistons, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

LaVine was doubtful to feature due to injury management on his left knee and took the night off Friday against the Mavericks, but the Bulls have decided to play him either way. That said, it remains to be seen how much he'll feature, as head coach Billy Donovan said the starters wouldn't handle their usual workloads in this one. LaVine's limited involvement could open up opportunities for Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.