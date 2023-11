LaVine (foot) will play in Sunday's game against the Nets, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine has been dealing with a foot injury that caused him to sit out of Wednesday's game against the Thunder, but he will be available on Sunday against Brooklyn. LaVine has averaged 23.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 37.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances.