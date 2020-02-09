Bulls' Zach LaVine: Available Sunday
LaVine (neck) is available to play Sunday against the 76ers, Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After being forced to sit out Saturday's practice, LaVine's neck injury has turned out to be very minor, as the guard will not be forced to miss any time due to the injury. Expect the 24-year-old to continue filling the role that he has occupied all season, leading the team in scoring, and averaging just under 35 minutes per game.
