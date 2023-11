LaVine (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine and Alex Caruso (toe) have both been upgraded from questionable to available and will likely start Tuesday. LaVine has missed just one game this season, averaging 22.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 35.9 minutes per game.