Bulls' Zach LaVine: Average showing in loss
LaVine tallied 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes Saturday against Charlotte.
LaVine took a seat for Wednesday's matchup against the Heat due to an ankle injury, but he managed to get back on the court Saturday and put together a respectable final line by his standards. Despite 18 points on 58.3 percent from the field, Chicago would fall 125-118 on the road. LaVine is averaging 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over his previous four matchups and will aim to get his team back on track Wednesday against the Pelicans.
