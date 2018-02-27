LaVine will return to the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

LaVine sat out for rest Monday in the first night of a back-to-back, but was always expected to return Tuesday, so this news doesn't come with much surprise. He'll immediately reclaim a role in the top unit and shouldn't have any sort of restrictions. With LaVine back, Justin Holiday will once again be a healthy inactive, while Denzel Valentine is in line to see a slightly smaller role off the bench.