Bulls' Zach LaVine: Back in the lineup Monday
LaVine will start at shooting guard for Monday's game against the Magic, Cody Westerlund of CBS Chicago reports.
LaVine got the night off for rest on Saturday against the Wizards, but as expected, will rejoin the lineup Monday. He'll start as usual and should be in line for a full workload. With LaVine back in the lineup, look for Denzel Valentine to head back to the bench and see a decreased workload. David Nwaba could also lose some minutes.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Sinks three clutch free throws in win•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Paces all scorers in defeat•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Drops team-high 21 in Saturday's loss•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores season-high 23 points versus Portland•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Struggles from the field Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...