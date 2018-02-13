LaVine will start at shooting guard for Monday's game against the Magic, Cody Westerlund of CBS Chicago reports.

LaVine got the night off for rest on Saturday against the Wizards, but as expected, will rejoin the lineup Monday. He'll start as usual and should be in line for a full workload. With LaVine back in the lineup, look for Denzel Valentine to head back to the bench and see a decreased workload. David Nwaba could also lose some minutes.