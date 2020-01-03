Bulls' Zach LaVine: Back on injury report
LaVine is probable for Saturday's game against Boston due to a left ankle sprain and right shoulder maintenance.
This isn't anything new for LaVine, who continues to find his name on the injury report. He hasn't missed any time this season, so the expectation is that he'll take the court Saturday.
