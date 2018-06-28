LaVine was tendered a qualifying offer by the Bulls, making him a restricted free agent, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

This is merely a formality, as the Bulls were long expected to extend LaVine the offer. This simply means the Bulls can match any deal that LaVine signs once free agency opens July 1, though it's unclear if there's a number that would take Chicago out of the bidding. LaVine played just 24 games in his first season with the Bulls, but at just 23-years-old, the organization clearly thinks he's a young building block for the future.