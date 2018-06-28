Bulls' Zach LaVine: Becomes restricted free agent
LaVine was tendered a qualifying offer by the Bulls, making him a restricted free agent, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
This is merely a formality, as the Bulls were long expected to extend LaVine the offer. This simply means the Bulls can match any deal that LaVine signs once free agency opens July 1, though it's unclear if there's a number that would take Chicago out of the bidding. LaVine played just 24 games in his first season with the Bulls, but at just 23-years-old, the organization clearly thinks he's a young building block for the future.
More News
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...