LaVine posted 27 points (9-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 45 minutes during Friday's 123-119 overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

LaVine was on the floor for 45 of the possible 53 minutes in Friday's overtime loss. While he did score 27 points, it took him 23 shots to get there. His shot efficiency has been all over the place this year. In 34.1 minutes per game, the veteran shooting guard is averaging 21.0 points on 40.8 percent from the field, which is the third lowest percentage among all 20-point scorers this season.