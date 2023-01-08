LaVine ended Saturday's 126-118 victory over the Jazz with 36 points (12-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes.

LaVine's 36 points led all scorers Saturday night. The 27-year-old guard knocked down another six triples after hitting 11 in his previous game. He's shooting the ball incredibly well these past two contests but expect some regression. Prior to Friday night, he went three straight games shooting less than 39 percent.