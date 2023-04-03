LaVine accumulated 36 points (13-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 victory over Memphis.

LaVine had a monster second half to help lead the Bulls to a comeback win Sunday. LaVine had 24 of his 36 points in the second half, shooting 9 of 12 from the floor. The Bull trailed by 23 points in the first half, but LaVine and DeMar DeRozan both dropped 30 points to knock off the Grizzlies. Chicago's small forward also dished out a season-high nine assists, giving a boost in an unexpected category. LaVine hasn't missed a game since Nov. 6 and has scored in single digits just once this season, making him a valuable fantasy asset for the final week of the season.