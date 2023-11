LaVine finished with 34 points (12-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to the Magic.

LaVine has been heavily linked with a trade away from the Bulls, but regardless of what happens with his future, the talented guard remains a reliable scoring threat who should be serviceable in all fantasy formats. LaVine has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six outings and is averaging 21.8 points per game in November.