LaVine scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with five rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes in Monday's win over the Rockets.

LaVine played his lowest minutes total of his last 10 games as the Bulls blew out the Rockets. That was one of the reasons the he failed to reach 30 points for the first time in his last four games, though he continued to shoot the ball particularly well from three-point range and the free-throw line. LaVine also continued to chip in strong peripheral production, as he's averaging a career-best 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists through 30 contests this season.