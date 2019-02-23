LaVine amassed 22 points (6-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 110-109 win over the Magic.

LaVine was extremely efficient as a scorer while recording three times as many dimes as turnovers. Through seven appearances in February, he is contributing his highest assist average, committing his lowest turnover totals, and shooting his best percentages while offering his usual impressive scoring production. The recent acquisition of Otto Porter gives LaVine another strong option to dish to offensively and seems to be making his life much easier.