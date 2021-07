LaVine (COVID-19 protocols) has been cleared to travel to Tokyo on Thursday for the Olympics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Health and safety protocols clouded LaVine's availability for Team USA, but he's been cleared. With Bradley Beal (COVID-19 protocols) and Kevin Love (calf) being replaced by Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee, LaVine may take on a bigger role than previously expected.