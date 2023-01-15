Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said LaVine (hand) will be available for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

LaVine had been listed as probable heading into the day with a right hand contusion, and since he had already played through the issue the previous two contests, the Bulls never really had much concern about his availability for Sunday. With DeMar DeRozan (quadriceps) sidelined for the third consecutive contest, LaVine should be in store for another game of elevated usage. He handled usage rates of 38.4 and 32.1 percent over his previous two outings, well above his season-long rate of 27.9 percent.