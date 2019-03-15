Bulls' Zach LaVine: Cleared to play
LaVine (knee) will play and start Friday against the Clippers.
As expected, LaVine will make his return following a two-game absence. Over his past three appearances, he's averaging 30.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 37.0 minutes.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.