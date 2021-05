LaVine (COVID-19 protocols) will play Thursday against the Hornets.

LaVine will likely start Thursday's game. He's not officially on a minutes limit, but he may play in shorter stints. He's been out since April 14 due to health and safety protocols. In his last five games, he's averaged 30.6 points, 8.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 37.6 minutes.