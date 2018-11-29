Bulls' Zach LaVine: Closes on triple-double Wednesday
LaVine produced 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds. seven assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to Milwaukee.
LaVine put up his fifth straight game of 24 or more points, as he continues to pace the Bulls in scoring. Help will be arriving imminently with the pending return of both Lauri Markkanen (elbow) and Bobby Portis (knee). Their injection will likely have an impact on LaVine's statistical production but he should still remain the primary option on the offensive end.
