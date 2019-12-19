Bulls' Zach LaVine: Clutch from FT line in win
LaVine scored 24 points (6-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 11-11 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 110-109 overtime win over the Wizards.
While he struggled from the floor, LaVine was money from the charity stripe, draining five free throws in the final 5.5 seconds of regulation to help send the game to OT. He's scored 20 or more points in three straight games and 11 of the last 14, averaging a blistering 27.5 points, 4.8 boards, 3.9 threes, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals over that stretch.
