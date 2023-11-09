LaVine posted 22 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 overtime loss to the Suns.

LaVine seems to have left his 12-point outing against the Nuggets on the rearview and has bounced back with back-to-back games with at least 20 points, though this was one of his best outings of the season in terms of efficiency. LaVine has reached the 20-point plateau in seven of his last six outings, and while his numbers remain inflated by the 51-point outburst he had against the Pistons, he's still averaging a decent 22.4 points per contest to start the campaign.