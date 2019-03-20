Bulls' Zach LaVine: Confirmed available
LaVine (thigh) will play Wednesday against the Wizards, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
As expected, despite a bruised right thigh, LaVine will take the court Wednesday. Over his past three appearances, he's averaging 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes.
