LaVine posted 32 points (13-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 36 minutes Wednesday in the Bulls' 128-124 loss to the Kings.

The Sacramento defense had no answer for the Chicago backcourt, as LaVine and point guard Coby White (career-high 36 points) both knocked down more than half of their shots on heavy volume. Life under new head coach Billy Donovan hasn't proven to be much different thus far for LaVine, whose averages of 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.4 triples and 1.3 steals are all roughly in line with his numbers from 2019-20.