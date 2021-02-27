LaVine threw together 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound and four assists in 33 minutes during the 106-97 loss to Phoenix on Friday.

LaVine is no doubt the main producer for Chicago and it shows game in and game out. The guard is on a tear and has only produced less than 20 points a handful of times this season. He is also currently on pace to set new career high averages in points, rebounds and assists. LaVine is the perfect provider that covers multiple areas of the floor and is the only hope to return Chicago back to their glory days. If you are looking for someone that is versatile and can help in more ways than just one, this is your man.