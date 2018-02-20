LaVine may get medical clearance to play back-to-backs, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to the Bulls' President of Basketball Operations, John Paxson, the team will talk to doctors regarding LaVine's availability on back-to-backs. That said, with the team having just four back-to-back sets the remainder of the season and well out of playoff contention, it wouldn't be surprising if the guard was held out of back-to-backs even if he gets official medical clearance.