Bulls' Zach LaVine: Could make debut in mid-December

LaVine (knee), who took part in his first full-contact practice Monday following February surgery to repair his ACL, suggested that he's hopeful to make his Bulls and season debut in mid-to-late December, Sam Smith of the Bulls' official site reports. "It should be [mid or late December]," LaVine said when asked about the return timeline Monday. "That's what I'm going for. As long as I'm progressing and I'm doing what I need to on the court, this thing could go fast and I could be out there playing with the guys. My jumping and my athleticism are good. All my strength numbers are there. [I've] been out of basketball -- contact wise -- for nine months, and that's not going to come back in two or three practices. I have to get my timing down. I've been doing everything from dunking to running. Only thing I hadn't been cleared for was contact. I've been pushing it as much as I can."

Despite offering up the mid-to-late December timetable, LaVine nor the Bulls have given any firm indication that the date for his return is locked in stone, as the guard acknowledged that he could be cleared to play before or after that projection based on how he feels in his subsequent practices. Regardless, the fact that LaVine made it through his first contact work without incident is a positive sign, and adds fuel to the notion that his return to game action may be imminent. The centerpiece in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves this offseason, LaVine could eventually settle in as the Bulls' go-to scorer, though he may need a few weeks to find his form following the long layoff due to a major operation. In addition, LaVine will likely face some sort of minutes restriction initially as he attempts to regain conditioning.