Bulls' Zach LaVine: Could miss Saturday's game
LaVine is under the weather and could miss Saturday's game against the Raptors, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine was reportedly "coughing like crazy" following Friday's loss to the Bucks. More information should arrive prior to tipoff. If he ends up sidelined, Antonio Blakeney could see extra run.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores game-high 26 points Monday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Leads team with 24 points Saturday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores inefficient 22 points Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Leads all scorers with 41 points Monday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Poor shooting effort Saturday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Records 28 points Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.