Coach Fred Hoiberg said LaVine could see his workload upped to 26-to-28 minutes for Friday's matchup with the Lakers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It was reported earlier this week that LaVine was in line for added minutes following Wednesday's contest, so this merely provides some clarification on that. If all goes well, LaVine could push for 26-to-28 minutes, which would be a slight uptick in playing time after having a 24-minute limit over the last two contests. While the Bulls continue to slowly bring LaVine up to speed, it appears he could be up to a full starter's workload within the next week or so. Despite being somewhat restricted over his last two contests, LaVine averaged an impressive 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 24.0 minutes during that span.