Bulls' Zach LaVine: Could play 26-to-28 minutes Friday
Coach Fred Hoiberg said LaVine could see his workload upped to 26-to-28 minutes for Friday's matchup with the Lakers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It was reported earlier this week that LaVine was in line for added minutes following Wednesday's contest, so this merely provides some clarification on that. If all goes well, LaVine could push for 26-to-28 minutes, which would be a slight uptick in playing time after having a 24-minute limit over the last two contests. While the Bulls continue to slowly bring LaVine up to speed, it appears he could be up to a full starter's workload within the next week or so. Despite being somewhat restricted over his last two contests, LaVine averaged an impressive 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 24.0 minutes during that span.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: In line for increased minutes after Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Likely to play around 24 minutes Saturday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Hoping to see minutes increase•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 18 in Monday's win•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Will see limited minutes Monday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Will start in Bulls debut•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.