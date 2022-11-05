LaVine is questionable for Sunday's game at Toronto due to left knee injury management.

LaVine has struggled in his past two outings, shooting just 34.5 percent from the field for 13.0 points, and the Bulls may opt to rest him on the front end of a back-to-back set. If he rests, more minutes should be in store for Alex Caruso, Goran Dragic and potentially even DeMar DeRozan, who should see a usage boost at the very least.