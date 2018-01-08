Bulls' Zach LaVine: Could return as early as Saturday
LaVine (knee) will meet with the Bulls on Monday afternoon to set a target return date, the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine is yet to play this season as he works back from a torn ACL, but the high-flying guard has ramped up his activity in recent days and could be back on the floor for the Bulls as early as Saturday. "He's doing windmills and between the legs," teammate Kris Dunn said. "I think he's good to go. I asked him if he was playing [Monday]." LaVine, who the Bulls acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade over the summer, is slated to meet with Bulls management, doctors, and trainers Monday, so a more concrete timetable should be available in the coming hours.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: To be re-evaluated over weekend•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Assigned to G-League•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Goal is six straight practices•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Multiple weeks away from return•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ten days of practice before return•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Recalled from G-League•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...