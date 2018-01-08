Bulls' Zach LaVine: Could return as early as Saturday

LaVine (knee) will meet with the Bulls on Monday afternoon to set a target return date, the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine is yet to play this season as he works back from a torn ACL, but the high-flying guard has ramped up his activity in recent days and could be back on the floor for the Bulls as early as Saturday. "He's doing windmills and between the legs," teammate Kris Dunn said. "I think he's good to go. I asked him if he was playing [Monday]." LaVine, who the Bulls acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade over the summer, is slated to meet with Bulls management, doctors, and trainers Monday, so a more concrete timetable should be available in the coming hours.