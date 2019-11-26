LaVine posted 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT) along with five assists, two steals, a rebound and a block in 30 minutes during the Bulls' 117-94 Wednesday night defeat to the Trailblazers.

After a 49 point effort in which he made 13 threes on Saturday, LaVine was much quieter Monday. His 18 points were a team-high, but he also had six turnovers on an overall sloppy night for the Bulls. LaVine remains a focal point of the offense in his second full season in Chicago.